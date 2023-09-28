Will Samori Toure cash his Week 4 anytime TD player prop when the Green Bay Packers clash with the Detroit Lions on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important stats.

Will Samori Toure score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60 if he scores a TD)

Toure has recorded 24 yards receiving (8 per game), hauling in three throws on eight targets.

Having played three games this season, Toure has not tallied a TD reception.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 3 2 18 0 Week 2 @Falcons 2 1 6 0 Week 3 Saints 3 0 0 0

