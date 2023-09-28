If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Waukesha County, Wisconsin this week, we've got the information here.

Waukesha County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Pewaukee High School at Marquette University High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on September 28
  • Location: Milwaukee, WI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Waukesha West High School at Waukesha South High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
  • Location: Waukesha, WI
  • Conference: Classic 8
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Waukesha North High School at Kettle Moraine High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
  • Location: Wales, WI
  • Conference: Classic 8
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Germantown High School at Hamilton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
  • Location: Sussex, WI
  • Conference: Greater Metro
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

