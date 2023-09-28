On Thursday, William Contreras (.553 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Dakota Hudson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Cardinals.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

Dakota Hudson TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.368), slugging percentage (.463) and total hits (152) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.

Contreras will look to extend his 14-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 over the course of his last outings.

In 74.5% of his games this year (102 of 137), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in 44 of those games (32.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 17 games this year, he has homered (12.4%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).

In 37.2% of his games this year, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 48.9% of his games this year (67 of 137), he has scored, and in 16 of those games (11.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 71 .298 AVG .283 .384 OBP .354 .492 SLG .438 28 XBH 28 9 HR 8 35 RBI 41 47/34 K/BB 77/27 0 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings