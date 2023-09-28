William Contreras vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Thursday, William Contreras (.553 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Dakota Hudson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Cardinals.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.368), slugging percentage (.463) and total hits (152) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.
- Contreras will look to extend his 14-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 over the course of his last outings.
- In 74.5% of his games this year (102 of 137), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in 44 of those games (32.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 17 games this year, he has homered (12.4%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In 37.2% of his games this year, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 48.9% of his games this year (67 of 137), he has scored, and in 16 of those games (11.7%) he has scored more than once.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|71
|.298
|AVG
|.283
|.384
|OBP
|.354
|.492
|SLG
|.438
|28
|XBH
|28
|9
|HR
|8
|35
|RBI
|41
|47/34
|K/BB
|77/27
|0
|SB
|5
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.71 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hudson gets the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.95 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went six innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 4.95 ERA and 5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .277 to his opponents.
