Willy Adames vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Willy Adames and his .372 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the St. Louis Cardinals and Dakota Hudson on September 28 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames has 27 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 69 walks while hitting .215.
- Adames has gotten a hit in 82 of 145 games this season (56.6%), with more than one hit on 26 occasions (17.9%).
- He has homered in 22 games this year (15.2%), homering in 3.9% of his plate appearances.
- Adames has picked up an RBI in 29.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored in 56 games this season (38.6%), including 14 multi-run games (9.7%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|74
|.223
|AVG
|.208
|.313
|OBP
|.304
|.453
|SLG
|.364
|28
|XBH
|25
|15
|HR
|9
|43
|RBI
|35
|74/34
|K/BB
|86/35
|2
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.71).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hudson gets the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.95 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 4.95 ERA and 5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .277 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.