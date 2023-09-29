Friday's contest at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (90-69) going head to head against the Chicago Cubs (82-77) at 8:10 PM ET (on September 29). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Brewers, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Colin Rea (6-6) for the Brewers and Kyle Hendricks (6-8) for the Cubs.

Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

This season, the Brewers have won 50 out of the 84 games, or 59.5%, in which they've been favored.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 53.5% chance to win.

Milwaukee has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 714 (4.5 per game).

The Brewers have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

