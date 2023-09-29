Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brown County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Brown County, Wisconsin? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Brown County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Green Bay Southwest High School at West De Pere High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: De Pere, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Green Bay East High School at Green Bay West High
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- Conference: Bay
- How to Stream: Watch Here
