Carlos Santana -- batting .275 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on September 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has 32 doubles, 22 home runs and 63 walks while hitting .239.

Santana will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with one homer over the course of his last games.

Santana has reached base via a hit in 89 games this year (of 143 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.

He has homered in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Santana has had at least one RBI in 35.7% of his games this year (51 of 143), with two or more RBI 22 times (15.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 41.3% of his games this season (59 of 143), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (10.5%) he has scored more than once.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 75 .258 AVG .223 .345 OBP .292 .422 SLG .419 22 XBH 32 9 HR 13 27 RBI 55 42/33 K/BB 59/30 4 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings