High school football competition in Dane County, Wisconsin is happening this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

  • La Crosse County
  • Milwaukee County
  • Sauk County
  • Waupaca County
  • Waukesha County
  • Winnebago County
  • Racine County
  • Outagamie County

    • Dane County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    McFarland High School at Crivitz High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Crivitz, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Madison Memorial High School at Madison West High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Madison, WI
    • Conference: BIG 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Janesville Parker High School at Middleton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Middleton, WI
    • Conference: BIG 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.