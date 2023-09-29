After hitting .229 with a double and four walks in his past 10 games, Garrett Mitchell and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Kyle Hendricks) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1-for-1 with a double) in his previous appearance against the Cardinals.

Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  Stadium: American Family Field
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Garrett Mitchell At The Plate

  • Mitchell has two doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks while hitting .271.
  • Mitchell has gotten at least one hit in 64.7% of his games this year (11 of 17), with multiple hits five times (29.4%).
  • In 17 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • In four games this season (23.5%), Mitchell has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In eight games this year (47.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 11
.368 AVG .225
.455 OBP .279
.947 SLG .275
5 XBH 1
3 HR 0
4 RBI 2
6/3 K/BB 18/3
0 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Cubs have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow 176 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
  • Hendricks (6-8 with a 3.80 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 24th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, Sept. 21 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 33-year-old has a 3.80 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .256 to his opponents.
