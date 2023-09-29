Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Jefferson County, Wisconsin this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

Jefferson County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

Watertown Luther Prep School High School at Saint Thomas More High School