After going 1-for-2 with a double in his most recent game, Josh Donaldson and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Kyle Hendricks) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

Donaldson is batting .161 with five doubles, 13 home runs and 20 walks.

Donaldson has reached base via a hit in 21 games this season (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

Looking at the 48 games he has played this year, he's homered in 12 of them (25.0%), and in 7.3% of his trips to the plate.

Donaldson has picked up an RBI in 35.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored at least one run 17 times this season (35.4%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 6 .127 AVG .167 .236 OBP .200 .365 SLG .500 5 XBH 4 5 HR 2 5 RBI 7 19/9 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings