Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Juneau County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Juneau County, Wisconsin and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Juneau County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Luther High School at Necedah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Necedah, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.