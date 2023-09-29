Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Kenosha County, Wisconsin this week? We have you covered below.

Kenosha County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

Bradford High School at Indian Trail High School and Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Kenosha, WI

Kenosha, WI Conference: Southeast

Southeast How to Stream: Watch Here

Tremper High School at Racine Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Racine, WI

Racine, WI Conference: Southeast

Southeast How to Stream: Watch Here

Shoreland Lutheran High School at Brown Deer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Brown Deer, WI

Brown Deer, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilmot Union High School at Union Grove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Union Grove, WI

Union Grove, WI Conference: Southern Lakes

Southern Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Kenosha Christian Life High School at Catholic Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Burlington, WI

Burlington, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Westosha Central High School at Waterford Union High School