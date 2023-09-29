This week, there's high school football on the docket in Marinette County, Wisconsin. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

    • Marinette County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    Gillett High School at Wausaukee High School

    • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Wausaukee, WI
    • Conference: Marinette & Oconto
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    McFarland High School at Crivitz High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Crivitz, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Coleman High School at Tomahawk High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Tomahawk, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

