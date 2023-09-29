Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Oconto County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Oconto County, Wisconsin, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Oconto County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Gillett High School at Wausaukee High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Wausaukee, WI
- Conference: Marinette & Oconto
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oconto High School at Southern Door High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Brussels, WI
- Conference: Packerland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
