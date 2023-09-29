Tyrone Taylor vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyrone Taylor -- with a slugging percentage of .758 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, on September 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Cardinals.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .234 with 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks.
- In 55.9% of his 68 games this season, Taylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 68), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24 games this season (35.3%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (13.2%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in 25 games this season (36.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|37
|.275
|AVG
|.200
|.308
|OBP
|.236
|.500
|SLG
|.383
|15
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|14
|25/3
|K/BB
|27/5
|3
|SB
|4
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.15).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 176 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Hendricks (6-8 with a 3.80 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 24th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, Sept. 21 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 3.80 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .256 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.