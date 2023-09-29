Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Washington County, Wisconsin this week? We have you covered below.

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

Washington County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

West Bend West High School at Hartford Union High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Hartford, WI

Hartford, WI Conference: North Shore

North Shore How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedarburg High School at West Bend East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI Conference: North Shore

North Shore How to Stream: Watch Here

Germantown High School at Hamilton High School