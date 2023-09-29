Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Waushara County, Wisconsin? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

Waushara County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

Almond-Bancroft High School at Wild Rose High School