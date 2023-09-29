William Contreras vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (.455 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.367), slugging percentage (.461) and total hits (153) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 53rd in slugging.
- Contreras is batting .421 during his last outings and is on a 15-game hitting streak.
- In 74.6% of his 138 games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 44 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 12.3% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has driven home a run in 52 games this season (37.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- In 48.6% of his games this season (67 of 138), he has scored, and in 16 of those games (11.6%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|71
|.297
|AVG
|.283
|.382
|OBP
|.354
|.488
|SLG
|.438
|28
|XBH
|28
|9
|HR
|8
|36
|RBI
|41
|47/34
|K/BB
|77/27
|0
|SB
|5
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- The Cubs give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his 24th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 3.80 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, Sept. 21, the righty went six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 3.80 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 23 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .256 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.