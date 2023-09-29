Willy Adames vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Willy Adames and his .357 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (51 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Chicago Cubs and Kyle Hendricks on September 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is hitting .214 with 27 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 69 walks.
- Adames has gotten at least one hit in 56.2% of his games this season (82 of 146), with more than one hit 26 times (17.8%).
- He has homered in 15.1% of his games in 2023 (22 of 146), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Adames has driven home a run in 43 games this year (29.5%), including more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 12 occasions..
- In 38.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (9.6%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|74
|.219
|AVG
|.208
|.309
|OBP
|.304
|.446
|SLG
|.364
|28
|XBH
|25
|15
|HR
|9
|43
|RBI
|35
|76/34
|K/BB
|86/35
|2
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks (6-8 with a 3.80 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 24th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday, Sept. 21 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.80, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are batting .256 against him.
