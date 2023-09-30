Held from September 29-30, Allison Emrey will play in the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas.

Looking to place a wager on Emrey at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Emrey Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Allison Emrey Insights

Emrey has finished below par twice, completed her day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 11 rounds played.

She hasn't finished any of her most recent 11 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 11 rounds, Emrey has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

She has failed to make the cut in each of her past five tournaments.

Emrey has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 47 -1 267 0 4 0 0 $37,032

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,438 yards, Pinnacle Country Club is set up as a par 71 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,025 yards .

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pinnacle Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

Emrey will take to the 6,438-yard course this week at Pinnacle Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,509 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Emrey's Last Time Out

Emrey was in the 80th percentile on par 3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.20 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Kroger Queen City Championship, which landed her in the eighth percentile among all competitors.

Emrey was better than 82% of the competitors at the Kroger Queen City Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.85.

Emrey fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Emrey did not record a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Emrey failed to card a birdie or better on a single one of the 20 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship. The field average was 5.3.

At that most recent competition, Emrey carded a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Emrey finished the Kroger Queen City Championship carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.5 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Kroger Queen City Championship averaged 1.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Emrey finished without one.

