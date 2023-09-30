Ana Belac will play at the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Country Club, taking place from September 29-30.

Looking to place a bet on Belac at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +40000 to pick up the win this weekend.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

Ana Belac Insights

Over her last 10 rounds, Belac has finished under par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has yet to finish any of her last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over her last 10 rounds, Belac has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

She has not made the cut in her past five events.

Belac has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 50 -2 249 0 2 0 0 $11,673

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,025 yards, which is longer than the 6,438-yard length for this event.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Courses that Belac has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,516 yards, 78 yards longer than the 6,438-yard Pinnacle Country Club this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Belac's Last Time Out

Belac was rather mediocre on the eight par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, averaging par to finish in the 53rd percentile of competitors.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship placed her in the 38th percentile.

Belac was better than just 21% of the golfers at the Kroger Queen City Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.85.

Belac recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, worse than the field average of 1.8.

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Belac recorded one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Belac did not card a birdie or better on any of the 20 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship. The field average was 5.3.

At that most recent competition, Belac's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse one time (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Belac finished the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 3.5.

On the eight par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Belac recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.6).

