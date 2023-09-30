Annie Park will play from September 29-30 in the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas, taking on a par-71, 6,438-yard course.

Looking to place a wager on Park at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +30000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Park Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Annie Park Insights

Over her last 12 rounds, Park has shot better than par three times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

She hasn't finished any of her most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 12 rounds, Park has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In her past five tournaments, Park finished outside the top 20.

She has made the cut in one of her past five tournaments.

Park has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 42 -2 276 0 8 0 0 $109,482

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,025 yards, 587 yards longer than the 6,438-yard par 71 at this week's event.

Golfers at Pinnacle Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The courses that Park has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,533 yards, while Pinnacle Country Club will be at 6,438 yards this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Park's Last Time Out

Park was somewhat mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, averaging par to finish in the 53rd percentile of the field.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship placed her in the 38th percentile.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Park shot better than 38% of the golfers (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Park recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Park carded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Park's three birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were less than the field average (5.3).

In that last tournament, Park's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Park finished the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, worse than the field's average, 3.5.

On the eight par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Park carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.6.

