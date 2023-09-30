Bailey Tardy enters play in the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Country Club, with action from September 29-30.

Looking to wager on Tardy at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +30000 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Tardy Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Bailey Tardy Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Tardy has scored under par twice, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her last 16 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Tardy has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in two of her last 16 rounds.

In her past five events, Tardy has had an average finish of 66th.

She has made three cuts in her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 52 +2 281 0 9 1 1 $538,908

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

The par-71 course measures 6,438 yards this week, which is 587 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pinnacle Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

The average course Tardy has played in the past year (6,564 yards) is 126 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,438).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -1 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Tardy's Last Time Out

Tardy finished in the 19th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

Her 4.13-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship ranked in the 21st percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.01).

Tardy was better than 38% of the golfers at the Kroger Queen City Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.85.

Tardy fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Tardy carded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.2).

Tardy's seven birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were more than the field average (5.3).

At that most recent competition, Tardy's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 11 times (compared to the field's better average, 5.4).

Tardy finished the Kroger Queen City Championship outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.5) with five on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Tardy carded three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.6.

