Bianca Pagdanganan will take to the course at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas to compete in the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship from September 29-30. It's a par-71 that spans 6,438 yards, with a purse of $2,300,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a wager on Pagdanganan at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +25000 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Pagdanganan Odds to Win: +25000

Bianca Pagdanganan Insights

Pagdanganan has finished below par on six occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds played.

She has recorded a top-five score once in her last 16 rounds.

Over her last 16 rounds, Pagdanganan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In her past five events, Pagdanganan has had an average finish of 42nd.

She has qualified for the weekend in three of her past five tournaments.

In her past five appearances, Pagdanganan has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 42 -2 254 0 5 0 0 $48,195

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,438 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pinnacle Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The average course Pagdanganan has played in the past year has been 54 yards longer than the 6,438 yards Pinnacle Country Club will be at for this event.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Pagdanganan's Last Time Out

Pagdanganan was in the 80th percentile on par 3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship ranked in the 38th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.01).

Pagdanganan was better than only 21% of the golfers at the Kroger Queen City Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.85.

Pagdanganan fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Pagdanganan did not card a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Pagdanganan recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 5.3 on the 20 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

At that last tournament, Pagdanganan's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Pagdanganan finished the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, fewer than the tournament average, 3.5.

On the eight par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Pagdanganan recorded one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.6.

