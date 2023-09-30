Saturday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (91-69) and the Chicago Cubs (82-78) at American Family Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Brewers securing the victory. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on September 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Jordan Wicks (4-1) to the mound, while Eric Lauer (4-5) will take the ball for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 6, Cubs 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Brewers were underdogs just once and were winners in that contest.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Brewers' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 69 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (52.2%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has a win-loss record of 25-26 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Milwaukee scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (718 total, 4.5 per game).

The Brewers have the lowest ERA in baseball at 3.73.

Brewers Schedule