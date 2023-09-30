The 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club will see Brittany Altomare as part of the field in Rogers, Arkansas from September 29-30, up against the par-71, 6,438-yard course, with a purse of $2,300,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Altomare at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +30000 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Altomare Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Brittany Altomare Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Altomare has finished under par seven times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of her last 14 rounds.

Altomare has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In her past five tournaments, Altomare has had an average finish of 54th.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut twice.

Altomare has had an average finish of 54th in her past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 52 +1 279 0 9 0 0 $63,729

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Pinnacle Country Club measures 6,438 yards for this tournament, 587 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,025).

Golfers at Pinnacle Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Altomare will take to the 6,438-yard course this week at Pinnacle Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,546 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Altomare's Last Time Out

Altomare finished in the 53rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of par.

Her 4.03-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship ranked in the 52nd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.01).

Altomare was better than just 17% of the golfers at the Kroger Queen City Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.06 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.85.

Altomare shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Altomare had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.2).

Altomare's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were more than the tournament average of 5.3.

In that most recent outing, Altomare's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 5.4).

Altomare ended the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on five of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 3.5.

On the 16 par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Altomare underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding five.

