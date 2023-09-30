The 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club will see Brittany Lang as part of the field in Rogers, Arkansas from September 29-30, up against the par-71, 6,438-yard course, with a purse of $2,300,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Lang at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +40000 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Lang Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Brittany Lang Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Lang has shot better than par on seven occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score in one of her last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over her last 16 rounds, Lang has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In her past five events, Lang has had an average finish of 48th.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut four times.

Lang has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 45 +4 264 0 3 0 0 $46,080

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Pinnacle Country Club will play at 6,438 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,025.

Golfers at Pinnacle Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The courses that Lang has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,350 yards, while Pinnacle Country Club will be 6,438 yards this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of even par. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Lang's Last Time Out

Lang was in the 47th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.18-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open placed her in the 66th percentile.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, Lang shot better than only 28% of the competitors (averaging 5.19 strokes).

Lang recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Lang carded three bogeys or worse, which equaled the field average.

Lang recorded more birdies or better (five) than the field average of 3.0 on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open.

At that most recent tournament, Lang posted a bogey or worse on nine of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

Lang ended the U.S. Women’s Open with a birdie or better on four of the 16 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 2.8.

On the 16 par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Lang had more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (2.6).

