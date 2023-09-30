Bronte Law heads into the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Country Club, with action from September 29-30.

Looking to place a bet on Law at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +40000 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Law Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Bronte Law Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Law has shot under par three times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted a top-five score twice in her last 14 rounds.

Law has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In her past five appearances, Law's average finish has been 48th.

She has made two cuts in her past five tournaments.

Law has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of her past five events.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 53 +3 291 0 7 0 0 $80,810

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,025 yards, 587 yards longer than the 6,438-yard par 71 at this week's tournament.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pinnacle Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Courses that Law has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,521 yards, 83 yards longer than the 6,438-yard Pinnacle Country Club this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Law's Last Time Out

Law was in the 53rd percentile on par 3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship was poor, putting her in the 15th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Law shot better than only 7% of the competitors (averaging 5.13 strokes).

Law shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Law recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Law's one birdie or better on par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were less than the field average of 5.3.

At that most recent outing, Law's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Law ended the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, worse than the field's average, 3.5.

On the eight par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Law underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording three.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.