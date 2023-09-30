Carlos Santana -- with a slugging percentage of .524 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jordan Wicks on the hill, on September 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double and a triple) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks

Jordan Wicks TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .240 with 33 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 63 walks.

Santana will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer over the course of his last games.

In 62.5% of his games this season (90 of 144), Santana has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (22.9%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 13.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Santana has picked up an RBI in 36.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 59 games this season (41.0%), including multiple runs in 15 games.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 75 .261 AVG .223 .346 OBP .292 .434 SLG .419 24 XBH 32 9 HR 13 30 RBI 55 42/33 K/BB 59/30 4 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings