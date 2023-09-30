Caroline Inglis will be among those competing at the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Country Club from September 29-30.

Looking to place a wager on Inglis at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +15000 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Inglis Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Caroline Inglis Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Inglis has shot better than par on five occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in her last 14 rounds.

Over her last 14 rounds, Inglis has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In her past five events, Inglis' average finish has been 56th.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 40 -3 283 0 8 0 0 $118,882

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,025 yards in the past year, while Pinnacle Country Club is set for a shorter 6,438 yards.

Golfers at Pinnacle Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The average course Inglis has played in the past year (6,536 yards) is 98 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,438).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Inglis' Last Time Out

Inglis was in the 19th percentile on par 3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship placed her in the 38th percentile.

Inglis shot better than 38% of the competitors at the Kroger Queen City Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.85.

Inglis did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Inglis carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Inglis' three birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were less than the field average (5.3).

At that most recent tournament, Inglis carded a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Inglis finished the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, fewer than the tournament average, 3.5.

The field at the Kroger Queen City Championship averaged 1.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Inglis finished without one.

