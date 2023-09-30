Celine Herbin will take to the course at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas to play in the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship from September 29-30. It's a par-71 that spans 6,438 yards, with a purse of $2,300,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a bet on Herbin at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +30000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Herbin Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Celine Herbin Insights

Herbin has finished better than par three times and scored four rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds.

She has recorded the best score of the day in one of her last 12 rounds.

Herbin has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In her past five appearances, Herbin has not finished in the top 20.

She has made the cut in one of her past five events.

Herbin has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 8 46 +1 287 0 2 0 0 $18,252

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,025 yards in the past year, while Pinnacle Country Club is set for a shorter 6,438 yards.

Golfers at Pinnacle Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The average course Herbin has played in the past year (6,631 yards) is 193 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,438).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Herbin's Last Time Out

Herbin shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 19th percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.20 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Kroger Queen City Championship, which landed her in the eighth percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Herbin shot better than 38% of the field (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Herbin recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Herbin recorded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.2).

Herbin's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were less than the tournament average (5.3).

In that last competition, Herbin carded a bogey or worse on five of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Herbin ended the Kroger Queen City Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.5), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Herbin underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

