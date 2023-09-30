Christine Kim will compete at the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Country Club, taking place from September 29-30.

Looking to place a bet on Kim at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

Kim Odds to Win: +50000

Christine Kim Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Kim has scored better than par six times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished a single of her last 16 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Kim has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in five of her last 16 rounds.

In her past five events, Kim has had an average finish of 64th.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

Kim hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five appearances, with an average finish of 64th.

Kim will look to extend her streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 62 +3 290 0 6 0 0 $35,384

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Pinnacle Country Club will play at 6,438 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,025.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pinnacle Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

Kim will take to the 6,438-yard course this week at Pinnacle Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,554 yards during the past year.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim shot poorly on the 16 par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 19th percentile of the field.

She averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Kroger Queen City Championship, which placed her in the 38th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Kim shot better than 38% of the golfers (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Kim recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the field averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Kim had three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.2).

Kim's eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were more than the field average (5.3).

At that last competition, Kim's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 5.4).

Kim finished the Kroger Queen City Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.5) with four on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Kim had two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.6.

