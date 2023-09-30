The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship is underway, and Cindy LaCrosse is currently in 144th place with a score of +8.

Looking to place a wager on Cindy LaCrosse at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards
LaCrosse Odds to Win: +50000

Cindy LaCrosse Insights

Over her last six rounds, LaCrosse has shot better than par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of her last six rounds.

LaCrosse has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last six rounds.

In her past two appearances, LaCrosse has not finished in the top 20.

She has made one cut in her past two tournaments.

LaCrosse has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of her past two tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 144 +8 79 0 1 0 0 $0

Other Players at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,009 yards, 571 yards longer than the 6,438-yard par 71 at this week's tournament.

The courses that LaCrosse has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,509 yards, while Pinnacle Country Club will be at 6,438 yards this week.

LaCrosse's Last Time Out

LaCrosse finished in the 62nd percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes.

Her 4.18-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic ranked in the eighth percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.01).

LaCrosse shot better than 90% of the competitors at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.76.

LaCrosse fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, LaCrosse did not card a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.6).

LaCrosse recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 5.4 on the 22 par-4s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic.

In that last tournament, LaCrosse had a bogey or worse on six of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.8).

LaCrosse finished the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic with a birdie or better on three of the six par-5s, more than the field's average of 2.9.

The field at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but LaCrosse finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect LaCrosse's performance prior to the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship .

