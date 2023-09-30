The 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Country Club from September 29-30 will feature Cydney Clanton in the field, as the golfers take on the par-71, 6,438-yard course, with a purse of $2,300,000.00 on offer.

Looking to bet on Clanton at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +30000 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Clanton Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Cydney Clanton Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Clanton has scored below par five times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-10 score once in her last 14 rounds.

Over her last 14 rounds, Clanton has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

Clanton has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in her past five events.

She has made the cut in two of her past five appearances.

In her past five tournaments, Clanton has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 5 46 +1 287 0 2 0 0 $37,944

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Pinnacle Country Club will play at 6,438 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,025.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pinnacle Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

Clanton will take to the 6,438-yard course this week at Pinnacle Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,617 yards during the past year.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Clanton's Last Time Out

Clanton was in the 80th percentile on par 3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 3.90-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship was strong, putting her in the 83rd percentile of the field.

Clanton was better than 64% of the field at the Kroger Queen City Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.85.

Clanton shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Clanton recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.2).

Clanton's eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were more than the tournament average (5.3).

At that last tournament, Clanton's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Clanton finished the Kroger Queen City Championship outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.5) with five on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Clanton recorded one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.6.

