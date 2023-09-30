Dewi Weber will be among those competing at the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Country Club from September 29-30.

Looking to wager on Weber at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +15000 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Weber Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Dewi Weber Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Weber has finished below par seven times, while also posting 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score in one of her last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Weber has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Weber has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in her past five appearances.

She has made the cut in three of her past five appearances.

Weber has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 38 -2 268 0 8 0 0 $93,322

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,438 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pinnacle Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

Weber will take to the 6,438-yard course this week at Pinnacle Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,534 yards during the past year.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Weber's Last Time Out

Weber was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, averaging par to finish in the 53rd percentile of competitors.

She averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Kroger Queen City Championship, which was good enough to place her in the 69th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.01).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Weber shot better than just 17% of the field (averaging 5.06 strokes).

Weber shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the field averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Weber had three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Weber recorded more birdies or better (eight) than the field average of 5.3 on the 40 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

At that last outing, Weber's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.4).

Weber ended the Kroger Queen City Championship recording a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.5 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Weber recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.6).

