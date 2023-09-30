Held from September 29-30, Dottie Ardina will compete in the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas.

Looking to place a wager on Ardina at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +30000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Ardina Odds to Win: +30000

Dottie Ardina Insights

Ardina has finished under par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She has carded one of the five best scores in two of her last 14 rounds played.

Ardina has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In her past five tournaments, Ardina's average finish has been 44th.

She has made two cuts in her past five tournaments.

Ardina has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 47 +1 269 0 4 0 0 $50,224

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Pinnacle Country Club measures 6,438 yards for this tournament, 587 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,025).

Pinnacle Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Ardina will take to the 6,438-yard course this week at Pinnacle Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,501 yards during the past year.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Ardina's Last Time Out

Ardina was in the 53rd percentile on par 3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.10 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Kroger Queen City Championship, which landed her in the 23rd percentile among all competitors.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Ardina shot better than 55% of the golfers (averaging 4.81 strokes).

Ardina carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Ardina had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Ardina's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were more than the tournament average of 5.3.

At that last outing, Ardina had a bogey or worse on nine of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Ardina ended the Kroger Queen City Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.5) with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Ardina had three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.6.

