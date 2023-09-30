Ellinor Sudow will play at the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Country Club, taking place from September 29-30.

Looking to bet on Sudow at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +75000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

+75000

Ellinor Sudow Insights

Sudow has finished under par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 13 rounds.

She has carded the best score of the day once in her last 13 rounds.

Sudow has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In her past five appearances, Sudow has not finished in the top 20.

She has made the cut in one of her past five appearances.

Sudow has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 64 -2 286 0 1 0 0 $5,737

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,025 yards, which is longer than the 6,438-yard length for this event.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pinnacle Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The average course Sudow has played in the past year has been 39 yards longer than the 6,438 yards Pinnacle Country Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Sudow's Last Time Out

Sudow finished in the 53rd percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of par.

Her 3.90-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship was strong, putting her in the 83rd percentile of the field.

Sudow was better than just 2% of the competitors at the Kroger Queen City Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.85.

Sudow carded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Sudow carded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.2).

Sudow had fewer birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 5.3 on the 20 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

At that most recent outing, Sudow's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Sudow finished the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 3.5.

On the eight par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Sudow carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.6).

