The 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas will see Hou Yu-Sang as part of the field from September 29-30 as the golfers battle the par-71, 6,438-yard course, with a purse of $2,300,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a wager on Yu-Sang at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Yu-Sang Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Hou Yu-Sang Insights

Yu-Sang has finished below par on five occasions, completed her day bogey-free three times and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds played.

She hasn't finished a single of her most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 12 rounds, Yu-Sang has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In her past five appearances, Yu-Sang finished outside the top 20.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut once.

Yu-Sang has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of her past five events.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 52 +1 288 0 3 0 0 $35,481

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,438 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pinnacle Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

Courses that Yu-Sang has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,514 yards, 76 yards longer than the 6,438-yard Pinnacle Country Club this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Yu-Sang's Last Time Out

Yu-Sang was in the 80th percentile on par 3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.25-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship ranked in the fifth percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.01).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Yu-Sang shot better than only 21% of the field (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Yu-Sang fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Yu-Sang had one bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Yu-Sang's one birdie or better on par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were less than the tournament average of 5.3.

In that last outing, Yu-Sang's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Yu-Sang finished the Kroger Queen City Championship without carding a birdie on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 3.5 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Kroger Queen City Championship averaged 1.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Yu-Sang finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.