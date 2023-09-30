Hyo Joon Jang will hit the course at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas for the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship from September 29-30, aiming to conquer the par-71, 6,438-yard course with $2,300,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to wager on Jang at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +17500 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Jang Odds to Win: +17500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Hyo Joon Jang Insights

Jang has finished better than par five times and scored six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 13 rounds.

She has carded the best score of the day once in her last 13 rounds.

Jang has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Jang has finished in the top 10 once in her past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut twice.

In her past five appearances, Jang has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 8 44 -1 286 0 3 0 1 $44,236

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,438 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Pinnacle Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Pinnacle Country Club is 6,438 yards, 70 yards shorter than the average course Jang has played in the past year (6,508).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Jang's Last Time Out

Jang shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the sixth percentile of the field.

She averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Kroger Queen City Championship, which landed her in the 56th percentile of the field.

Jang was better than only 21% of the field at the Kroger Queen City Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.85.

Jang failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the field averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Jang had less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.2).

Jang's five birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were less than the tournament average (5.3).

At that last outing, Jang's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Jang ended the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 3.5 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Jang recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.6.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.