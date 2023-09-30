Ilhee Lee will play at the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Country Club, taking place from September 29-30.

Looking to place a bet on Lee at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Lee Odds to Win: +50000

Ilhee Lee Insights

Lee has finished below par on three occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 13 rounds played.

She has yet to finish any of her last 13 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over her last 13 rounds, Lee has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In her past five appearances, Lee has not finished in the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut once.

Lee has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 6 65 +2 290 0 2 0 0 $10,245

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,438 yards, Pinnacle Country Club is set up as a par 71 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,025 yards .

Pinnacle Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Lee has played in the past year has been 36 yards longer than the 6,438 yards Pinnacle Country Club will be at for this event.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 94th percentile of the field.

Her 4.10-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship ranked in the 23rd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.01).

Lee shot better than only 21% of the field at the Kroger Queen City Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.85.

Lee fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Lee did not card a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.2).

Lee's one birdie or better on par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were less than the tournament average of 5.3.

In that most recent competition, Lee's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Lee finished the Kroger Queen City Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.5), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Lee underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording three.

