Jennifer Chang is ready to compete in the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas, taking place from September 29-30.

Looking to bet on Chang at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Chang Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Jennifer Chang Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Chang has shot below par on six occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished a single of her last 15 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 15 rounds, Chang has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In her past five events, Chang has had an average finish of 49th.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut twice.

Chang has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 39 -2 272 0 6 0 0 $72,437

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,025 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 71 that's 6,438 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pinnacle Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

Pinnacle Country Club is 6,438 yards, 74 yards shorter than the average course Chang has played in the past year (6,512).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Chang's Last Time Out

Chang finished in the 53rd percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of par.

She averaged 4.20 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Kroger Queen City Championship, which landed her in the eighth percentile among all competitors.

Chang shot better than 82% of the golfers at the Kroger Queen City Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.85.

Chang shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Chang recorded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Chang's one birdie or better on the 20 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were less than the field average (5.3).

In that last competition, Chang had a bogey or worse on five of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Chang finished the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 3.5.

The field at the Kroger Queen City Championship averaged 1.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Chang finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.