From September 29-30, Jennifer Song will hit the course at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas to play in the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship . It's a par-71 that spans 6,438 yards, with a purse of $2,300,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a bet on Song at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Song Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Jennifer Song Insights

Song has finished below par on five occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds played.

She has carded a top-10 score once in her last 16 rounds.

Over her last 16 rounds, Song has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In her past five appearances, Song has had an average finish of 60th.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut three times.

Song hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five events, with an average finish of 60th.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 53 E 279 0 10 0 0 $70,699

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,025 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 71 that's 6,438 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pinnacle Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

The average course Song has played in the past year (6,530 yards) is 92 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,438).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Song's Last Time Out

Song was rather mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, averaging par to finish in the 53rd percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Kroger Queen City Championship, which placed her in the 34th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Song was better than only 21% of the competitors (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Song recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Song recorded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.2).

Song's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were more than the field average of 5.3.

In that last tournament, Song's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 5.4).

Song ended the Kroger Queen City Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.5), with three on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Song carded three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.6.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.