Karis Davidson enters play in the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Country Club, with action from September 29-30.

She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +25000 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Davidson Odds to Win: +25000

Karis Davidson Insights

Davidson has finished below par on five occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds played.

She has carded the best score of the day in one of her last 14 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Over her last 14 rounds, Davidson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In her past five appearances, Davidson has had an average finish of 28th.

She has made the cut in two of her past five tournaments.

Davidson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 36 +1 289 0 8 0 0 $126,745

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Pinnacle Country Club measures 6,438 yards for this tournament, 587 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,025).

Pinnacle Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Davidson has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,549 yards, 111 yards longer than the 6,438-yard Pinnacle Country Club this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Davidson's Last Time Out

Davidson finished in the 19th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

Her 4.25-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship was below average, putting her in the fifth percentile of the field.

Davidson shot better than 64% of the golfers at the Kroger Queen City Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.85.

Davidson did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Davidson carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Davidson recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 5.3 on the 20 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

At that last tournament, Davidson's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.4).

Davidson ended the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, worse than the field's average, 3.5.

On the eight par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Davidson had one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.6.

