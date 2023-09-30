The 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Country Club from September 29-30 will feature Kiira Riihijarvi as part of the field, as the competitors take on the par-71, 6,438-yard course, with a purse of $2,300,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a wager on Riihijarvi at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +100000 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

Kiira Riihijarvi Insights

Riihijarvi has finished below par twice and shot three rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 10 rounds.

She has yet to finish any of her last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Riihijarvi has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of her last 10 rounds.

She has failed to make the cut in each of her past five events

Riihijarvi has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 0 0 0 0 $0

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,438 yards, Pinnacle Country Club is set up as a par 71 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,025 yards .

Golfers at Pinnacle Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The average course Riihijarvi has played in the past year has been 68 yards longer than the 6,438 yards Pinnacle Country Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Riihijarvi's Last Time Out

Riihijarvi finished in the sixth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

She averaged 4.10 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Kroger Queen City Championship, which placed her in the 23rd percentile among all competitors.

Riihijarvi was better than just 7% of the field at the Kroger Queen City Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.85.

Riihijarvi carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, worse than the field average of 1.8.

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Riihijarvi recorded three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Riihijarvi's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were less than the field average of 5.3.

In that most recent competition, Riihijarvi had a bogey or worse on five of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Riihijarvi finished the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, fewer than the tournament average, 3.5.

On the eight par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Riihijarvi recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.6).

