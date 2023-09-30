Kristy McPherson will play in the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Country Club from September 29-30.

Looking to place a bet on McPherson at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +40000 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards McPherson Odds to Win: +40000

Kristy McPherson Insights

McPherson has finished one of her last 10 round with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

McPherson has finished six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of her last 10 rounds.

She has failed to make the cut in each of her past five tournaments.

McPherson has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 0 0 0 0 $0

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,438 yards, Pinnacle Country Club is set up as a par 71 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,025 yards .

Golfers at Pinnacle Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Pinnacle Country Club checks in at 6,438 yards, 13 yards longer than the average course McPherson has played in the past year (6,425 yards).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

McPherson's Last Time Out

McPherson finished in the first percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, with an average of 3.50 strokes.

She averaged 4.09 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, which placed her in the 30th percentile among all competitors.

McPherson was better than 66% of the competitors at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.76.

McPherson did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic (the field averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, McPherson recorded four bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.6).

McPherson carded fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 5.4 on the 22 par-4s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic.

In that last outing, McPherson carded a bogey or worse on four of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.8).

McPherson ended the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with two on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but McPherson finished without one.

