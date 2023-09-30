Kum Kang Park will be among those at the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Country Club from September 29-30.

Looking to wager on Park at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Park Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Kum Kang Park Insights

Over her last 10 rounds, Park has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.

She hasn't finished any of her last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Park has not finished within five strokes of the top score of the day in any of her last 10 rounds.

She has not made the cut in her past five events.

Park has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of her past five events.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 0 0 0 0 $0

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,438 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have posted 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

The average course Park has played in the past year has been 57 yards longer than the 6,438 yards Pinnacle Country Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Park's Last Time Out

Park finished in the first percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the CP Women’s Open, with an average of 3.63 strokes.

Her 4.35-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the CP Women’s Open was below average, putting her in the 20th percentile of the field.

Park was better than just 5% of the golfers at the CP Women’s Open on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.82.

Park did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the CP Women’s Open (the other competitors averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the CP Women’s Open, Park recorded more bogeys or worse (five) than the field average (3.2).

Park did not card a birdie or better on a single one of the 20 par-4s at the CP Women’s Open. The tournament average was 3.0.

In that last tournament, Park had a bogey or worse on six of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 8.0).

Park ended the CP Women’s Open without carding a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 3.4 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the CP Women’s Open, Park carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.3).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.