The 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club will have Lauren Hartlage as part of the field in Rogers, Arkansas from September 29-30, up against the par-71, 6,438-yard course, with a purse of $2,300,000.00 at stake.

Looking to bet on Hartlage at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +20000 to pick up the win this weekend.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Hartlage Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Lauren Hartlage Insights

Hartlage has finished under par seven times and scored nine rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 17 rounds.

She has carded a top-10 score once in her last 17 rounds.

Hartlage has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In her past five appearances, Hartlage has had an average finish of 47th.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut three times.

Hartlage has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Hartlage will look to make the cut for the fourth straight time by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 46 E 278 0 9 0 1 $117,279

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,025 yards in the past year, while Pinnacle Country Club is set for a shorter 6,438 yards.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

The courses that Hartlage has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,526 yards, while Pinnacle Country Club will be at 6,438 yards this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Hartlage's Last Time Out

Hartlage was in the 53rd percentile on par 3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.10-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship ranked in the 23rd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.01).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Hartlage shot better than 38% of the field (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Hartlage recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Hartlage had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.2).

Hartlage's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were less than the field average (5.3).

At that most recent competition, Hartlage's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 5.4).

Hartlage finished the Kroger Queen City Championship recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.5 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Hartlage had two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.6.

