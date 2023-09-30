From September 29-30, Maddie Szeryk will hit the course at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas to compete in the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship . It's a par-71 that spans 6,438 yards, with a purse of $2,300,000.00 on the line.

She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +35000 to pick up the win this week.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

Szeryk Odds to Win: +35000

Maddie Szeryk Insights

Szeryk has finished under par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds.

She has registered a top-10 score once in her last 12 rounds.

Szeryk has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of her last 12 rounds.

In her past five events, Szeryk finished outside the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut once.

Szeryk has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 40 -1 286 0 8 0 1 $155,653

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,438 yards, 587 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at Pinnacle Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Pinnacle Country Club is 6,438 yards, 137 yards shorter than the average course Szeryk has played in the past year (6,575).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Szeryk's Last Time Out

Szeryk was in the 53rd percentile on par 3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.10-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship was poor, putting her in the 23rd percentile of the field.

Szeryk was better than only 7% of the golfers at the Kroger Queen City Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.85.

Szeryk recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Szeryk had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Szeryk's one birdie or better on the 20 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were less than the field average (5.3).

In that most recent tournament, Szeryk's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Szeryk ended the Kroger Queen City Championship without recording a birdie on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 3.5 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Szeryk recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.6.

