Magdalena Simmermacher will compete at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas in the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship from September 29-30. The par-71 course spans 6,438 yards and the purse available is $2,300,000.00.

Looking to place a bet on Simmermacher at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +75000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Simmermacher Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Magdalena Simmermacher Insights

Simmermacher has finished three of her last 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She hasn't finished any of her last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Simmermacher has recorded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of her last 12 rounds.

In her past five events, Simmermacher finished outside the top 20.

She has qualified for the weekend in one of her past five events.

Simmermacher has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 60 +7 295 0 2 0 0 $10,519

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,025 yards in the past year, while Pinnacle Country Club is set for a shorter 6,438 yards.

Pinnacle Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Simmermacher has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,545 yards, while Pinnacle Country Club will be at 6,438 yards this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Simmermacher's Last Time Out

Simmermacher finished in the 0 percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.50 strokes.

She averaged 4.15 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Kroger Queen City Championship, which placed her in the 15th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Simmermacher was better than 64% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Simmermacher carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, worse than the field average of 1.8.

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Simmermacher recorded five bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Simmermacher's three birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were less than the field average (5.3).

At that most recent competition, Simmermacher's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Simmermacher finished the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 3.5.

The field at the Kroger Queen City Championship averaged 1.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Simmermacher finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.